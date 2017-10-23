Daesh foreign fighters ‘better off dead’ in Raqqa

PARIS: The forces fighting the remnants of Daesh (ISIS) in Syria have tacit instructions on dealing with the foreigners who joined the militant group by the thousands: Kill them on the battlefield.



The final days were brutal – 75 coalition airstrikes in 48 hours and a flurry of desperate Daesh car bombs that were easily spotted in the sliver of devastated landscape still under militant control.



No government publicly expressed concern about the fate of its citizens who left and joined Daesh fighters plotting attacks at home and abroad.



The camps for displaced civilians from Raqqa contain only foreign women and children.



As the final battle in Raqqa drew to a close, Parly estimated a few hundred French fighters were still in the war zone.



Raqqa's foreign holdouts are generally acknowledged to be midlevel Daesh recruits, and most are believed to have little information about the group's inner workings.



U.S. Col. Ryan Dillon, a spokesman for the coalition, said he had no information about any "high-value targets" among approximately 350 fighters who surrendered in Raqqa in the last days, including a few foreigners.

