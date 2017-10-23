Raqqa's residents glimpse city in ruins



Tears streaming down her freckled face, 35-year-old Asya took in the shattered glass, gutted storefronts and crumbling cafes – all that remain of her favorite shopping street in Syria's Raqqa.



Asya was one of the only civilians to access central Raqqa since the city was seized from Daesh (ISIS) this week by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.



The SDF officially announced Raqqa's capture at a ceremony in the city's stadium Friday but said mines left behind by Daesh made it too dangerous for residents to return home.



Most of Raqqa has been left in unrecognizable ruin after the SDF's nearly five-month offensive, backed by heavy U.S.-led coalition airstrikes.



For members of the Raqqa Civil Council – a provisional local administration set up by the SDF – Friday's trip into Raqqa was bittersweet.



Mahmoud Mohammad, an engineer and member of the RCC's reconstruction committee, said the brief glimpse into Raqqa provided a wake-up call for rebuilding efforts.

