Iraqi Kurdish opposition party urges Barzani to quit

Gorran, a main opposition party to Iraqi Kurdish leader Massoud Barzani, Sunday called for his resignation, and for a "national salvation government" to be formed to deal with the crisis between Kurds and the central Iraqi authorities. Gorran, or the Change Movement, blamed Barzani for the "disaster" facing the Kurds after the loss on Oct. 16 of the oil-rich city of Kirkuk, captured by Iraqi forces in retaliation to a Kurdish independence referendum held last month despite warnings from Baghdad and neighboring Iran and Turkey.



Peshmerga commander Wasta Rassoul Friday had said 26 Kurdish fighters were killed and 67 others wounded in last week's clashes.

