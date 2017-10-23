Hamas deputy leader says won’t give up Iran ties, armed fight

The deputy head of the Palestinian Hamas movement vowed to keep close ties with Israel's archenemy Iran and to maintain its weapons, Iranian media reported Sunday, rejecting Israeli preconditions for any peace talks. Hamas signed a reconciliation deal this month with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah faction.



Israel said Tuesday that it would not hold peace negotiations with a Palestinian government dependent on Hamas and demanded that Hamas recognize Israel, disarm and sever its ties with Iran.



In August, a Hamas leader said Iran was again its biggest provider of money and arms after years of tension over the war in Syria.

