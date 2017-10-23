U.S.-allied fighters takes Syria’s largest oil field

The U.S.-led coalition said allied fighters captured Syria's largest oil field from Daesh (ISIS) Sunday, marking a major advance against the militants in an area coveted by pro-government forces.



The SDF, with air support from the U.S.-led coalition, said Sunday it captured the Al-Omar field in a "swift and wide military operation".



The U.S.-led coalition confirmed the SDF had retaken the oil field.



The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said pro-government forces retreated from the area around Al-Omar field after coming under heavy fire from Daesh. The SDF said government forces are 3 kilometers away from the fields.



It's not clear how Syrian troops will respond to the SDF's seizure of Al-Omar.

