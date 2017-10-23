Kurds issue arrest warrants for 11 Iraqis as tensions brew

Iraqi Kurdish authorities said Monday they had issued arrest warrants for 11 Iraqis including leaders in a powerful paramilitary group, in an apparent tit-for-tat move after Baghdad took similar measures.



The moves come amid brewing tensions between Baghdad and the Kurds, who last month held an independence vote in defiance of the federal government.



Facing an arrest warrant issued by the Kurds are Rayan al-Kaldani, the head of a Christian militia that fights in the ranks of the Hashed, and Shiite lawmaker Hanan al-Fatlawi.



Since then, Baghdad courts have issued several arrest warrants for Kurdish leaders on several charges.

...