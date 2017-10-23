Iraq dismisses US call for Iranian-backed militias to 'go home'

The Iraqi government has dismissed a call from U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson for Iranian-backed paramilitary units that helped Baghdad defeat Daesh (ISIS) to end operations in Iraq.



The office of Abadi, himself a Shiite, said the forces were under the authority of the Iraqi government.



The United States trained tens of thousands of Iraqi soldiers in the course of rebuilding the Iraqi armed forces and has over 5,000 troops deployed in the country, providing key air and ground support to the offensive on Daesh.

...