YPG fighters credit Ocalan with Syria victory

Fighters with the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia have credited Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan with their victory over Daesh (ISIS) in Raqqa, in apparent response to U.S. criticism of their praise of a man jailed in Turkey for treason.



In a video praising Ocalan's "ideological power", the YPG fighters rebuffed U.S. criticism of battle celebrations in Raqqa last week where the YPG's all-female affiliate, the YPJ, unfurled a banner with his face on it.



In the video circulated by the YPG press office on Sunday, seven fighters credit Ocalan's ideology for the defeat of Daesh at Raqqa, which served as the extremists' Syrian base of operations and a hub for planning attacks in the West.

...