Protest by hardline religious Jews shuts entrance to Jerusalem

Several thousand ultra-Orthodox Jews blocked the main entrance to Jerusalem on Monday and protested in other areas as part of a series of demonstrations against serving in the Israeli military.



A series of such protests in recent weeks has been spurred by occasional arrests of ultra-Orthodox young men accused of dodging military service.



On Thursday, police arrested 120 demonstrators after a major intersection was blocked as part of a string of protests throughout the day.



Israeli law requires men to serve two years and eight months in the military on reaching the age of 18, while women must serve for two.

...