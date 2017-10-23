1,100 children suffering malnutrition in Syria's Ghouta: UNICEF

More than 1,100 children are suffering from acute malnutrition in the besieged rebel-held Eastern Ghouta area outside the Syrian capital, the U.N.'s children's fund UNICEF told AFP Monday.



Based on surveys done in recent months, the body said 1,114 children were suffering from various forms of malnutrition, including the most dangerous form, known as "severe acute malnutrition".



Spokeswoman Monica Awad said assessments in the past three months found 232 children suffering severe acute malnutrition, a level of undernourishment that requires urgent treatment if the child is to survive.



Another 882 were suffering moderate acute malnutrition, with more than 1,500 other children at risk, Awad said.

...