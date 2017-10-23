Macron faces rights test as Egypt's Sisi visits Paris

Sisi, a former general who ousted the elected Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in 2013, will meet the French defense and foreign ministers as well as business groups during his two-day trip that starts on Monday.



At a press conference of various rights groups on Monday in Paris, Amnesty International also urged Macron to speak out about human rights.



A statement from Macron's office last week said the talks would focus on security and regional stability "but also the human rights situation to which France is particularly attentive".



In one of his first meetings as president, Macron welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin in May and surprised some observers by speaking out against Russian state propaganda and raising alleged abuses in Chechnya.

