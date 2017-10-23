'Israeli strikes' kill 10 Daesh-linked Syria fighters: monitor

At least 10 members of a small extremist faction linked to Daesh (ISIS) were killed Monday by suspected Israeli air strikes in southern Syria, a monitor said.



The monitor said 10 fighters from the Jaish Khaled Bin Walid group were killed, along with two women believed to be the wives of fighters from the faction.



The Observatory said Monday's strike came several months after 16 fighters from the group were killed in suspected Israeli air strikes in the same area.



In November 2016, Israel's army said it had targeted members of the Yarmuk Martyrs Brigade after they fired at an Israeli soldier in the occupied Golan Heights.

...