Iran's regional status has never been stronger: Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani said Monday Iran's position in the Middle East had never been stronger but that the regime was at risk unless infighting between political factions was curbed.



Despite its powerful position in the region, Rouhani said Iran's regime was under threat from fierce infighting between conservatives and moderates at home.



There has been renewed criticism from hardliners over the nuclear deal Rouhani's administration signed with world powers.



Rouhani said his U.S. counterpart was failing in his efforts to undermine the deal.

