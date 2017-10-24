Rouhani: Iran’s regional status has never been stronger

President Hassan Rouhani said Monday that Iran's position in the Middle East had never been stronger but that the regime was at risk unless infighting between political factions was curbed.



Despite its powerful position in the region, Rouhani said Iran's regime was under threat from fierce infighting between conservatives and moderates at home.



Rouhani said his U.S. counterpart was failing in his efforts to undermine the deal.



Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has also hit back at Tillerson's remarks, saying Iran played a crucial role in the fight against Daesh both in Iraq and Syria.



Trained and armed by Iran, the Iraqi Al-Hashd al-Shaabi forces often supported Iraqi government units in the fight against the militants who were effectively defeated in July when a U.S.-backed offensive captured their stronghold Mosul.



The office of Abadi said the forces were under the authority of the Iraqi government.

...