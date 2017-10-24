Daesh came to Syria town with hit list, left in trail of blood

Daesh (ISIS) militants came into the Syrian town with a hit list.



News of the gruesome slayings began to emerge late Sunday, after Daesh militants were driven out by advancing government troops Saturday.



The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights activist group said it had documented the killings of at least 128 people in Al-Qaryatayn, including at least 12 killed by government forces on suspicion of aiding the Daesh militants.



Hassan said most of the slayings were by Daesh militants.



Pro-government forces are closing in on the frontier town of Albukamal, the last major Daesh stronghold in the country, after the militants were driven from their de facto capital in the northern city of Raqqa as well as the eastern town of Mayadin.



In a swift advance Sunday, the U.S.-allied Syrian Democratic Forces captured the country's largest oil field from Daesh.

