Pentagon looks at stepped-up Africa role to counter Daesh

The United States is considering a stepped-up military presence in Africa to pursue Daesh (ISIS) militants looking for new havens after the fall of their "caliphate," American officials say.



Along with five Nigerien troops, the US soldiers died on the Niger-Mali border in an attack carried out by locals associated with IS, according to Dunford.



Dunford said the war is moving to multiple arenas.



In all, the US military has about 6,000 personnel in 53 African countries, Dunford said.



The numbers of US special forces varies but the Niger contingent of about 800 is currently the largest in any one country on the continent.



Dunford vowed the US will remain, despite the four fatalities in Niger.

...