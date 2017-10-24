Egypt security forces arrest 12 suspected militants south of Cairo: ministry

A security check point in the Egyptian western desert and the Bahariya Oasis in Siwa, southwest of Cairo, Egypt May 15, 2015. Picture taken May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
52 Egyptian police killed in Islamist ambush
Seven killed as militants rob bank, attack church in Sinai
24 militants, six soldiers killed in attacks in Egypt's Sinai, military says
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
52 Egyptian police killed in Islamist ambush
Seven killed as militants rob bank, attack church in Sinai
24 militants, six soldiers killed in attacks in Egypt's Sinai, military says
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE