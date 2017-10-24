Briton fighting against Daesh killed in Raqqa: family

A British man fighting alongside Kurds against Daesh (ISIS) in Syria has been killed during the push to liberate Raqqa, his family said Tuesday.



Sniper Jac Holmes, from Bournemouth in southern England, who was fighting with the Kurdistan People's Protection Units, was clearing mines on Monday when he died, his mother told the Press Association.



The declaration came four days after US-backed Kurdish-led forces recaptured the city, the capital of Daesh's self-proclaimed caliphate and its last major stronghold in Syria.

...