Qatar to fund new Palestinian government office in Gaza

Qatar announced Tuesday it will fund a new headquarters for the Palestinian Authority in Gaza as it seeks to support a recently agreed reconciliation deal between rivals Hamas and Fatah.



The Palestinian Authority government is to retake control of the Gaza Strip from Hamas by Dec. 1 under a reconciliation deal signed in Cairo this month.



Hamas has ruled Gaza for a decade after seizing it from Abbas's forces.



Multiple previous reconciliation attempts between Hamas and Fatah have failed.

