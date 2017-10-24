Sudan frees editor jailed over president family graft allegations

Sudan freed a newspaper editor Tuesday, jailed over an article accusing President Omar al-Bashir's family of corruption, after a local journalist union paid off his fine.



A court in Khartoum Monday ordered Osman Mirgani, editor-in-chief of the independent Al-Tayar newspaper, to either serve a six-month jail sentence or pay a fine of 10,000 Sudanese pounds ($1,400) for publishing the article in 2012 that accused Bashir's family of corruption.



Mirgani, a US-educated engineer turned journalist who has regularly clashed with the authorities, said he had not been informed by the union before it came up with the cash.



In the article, El Abidine had accused Bashir's family of being corrupt, Mirgani said.

...