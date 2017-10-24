Tillerson urges Baghdad-Kurd dialogue

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urged the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan region Monday to resolve their conflict over Kurdish self-determination and disputed territories through dialogue. Tillerson made the call at the start of a meeting in Baghdad with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, who in turn defended the role of an Iraqi paramilitary force backed by Iran against criticism made by the secretary of state Sunday.



The U.S. sided with Abadi in rejecting the validity of the referendum held in the Kurdish region, which produced an overwhelming "yes" for Kurdish independence.



The administration also called on the two sides to avoid further escalation, after Abadi retaliated against the vote by isolating the Kurdistan region and ordering his troops to seize the oil city of Kirkuk from Kurdish fighters.



It was Tillerson's second meeting with Abadi in as many days.



On the ground in northern Iraq, meanwhile, Iraqi forces were deploying tanks and artillery south of a Kurdish-held area northwest of Mosul where a section of a Kurdish oil export pipeline is located, an official from the Kurdistan Regional Government said Monday.

...