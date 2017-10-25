Pentagon looks at stepped-up Africa role to counter Daesh

The United States is considering a stepped-up military presence in Africa to pursue Daesh (ISIS) militants looking for new havens after the fall of their "caliphate," American officials say.



Along with five Nigerien troops, the U.S. soldiers died on the Niger-Mali border in an attack carried out by locals associated with Daesh, according to Dunford.



Dunford said the war was moving to multiple arenas.



In all, the U.S. military has about 6,000 personnel in 53 African countries, Dunford said.



The numbers of U.S. Special Forces varies but the Niger contingent of about 800 is currently the largest in any one country on the continent. Dunford vowed the U.S. will remain, despite the four fatalities in Niger.

...