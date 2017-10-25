Hot water for dinner again in hunger-hit besieged Syria town

Manal boils water on the stove in the besieged Syrian town of Hammourieh, hoping to convince her four children that she is cooking, but she has no food.



In the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta region where she lives, over 1,100 children are suffering acute malnutrition, and hundreds more are at risk because of food shortages caused by a government siege.



Ordinarily, the family might hope for assistance from aid groups, but humanitarian access to Eastern Ghouta has been vanishingly rare throughout the conflict that began with anti-government protests in March 2011 .



Aid convoys can only enter with government permission, with just two accessing the region since August, carrying assistance for fewer than 100,000 people.



The U.N.'s Children's Fund (UNICEF) told AFP that 232 children in Eastern Ghouta were suffering from severe acute malnutrition, which requires urgent treatment if the child is to survive.



Another 882 were suffering moderate acute malnutrition, with more than 1,500 other children at risk, a spokeswoman told AFP.

...