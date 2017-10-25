Hamas-Israel prisoner swap deal nears end

An Egyptian-led mediation effort between Hamas and Israel for the release of a large number of Palestinian detainees was nearing a conclusion, the brother of one prominent detainee said Tuesday.



While Israel believes that Goldin and Shaul were killed during the Israeli offensive on Gaza in 2014, Hamas has been evasive about the fate of the two soldiers.



Muqbel Barghouti also said Hamas would only release information about whether any of its Israeli prisoners were alive or dead when Israel releases 56 Palestinian detainees who were initially part of a previous exchange deal in 2011, known as the Gilad Shalit deal, but were rearrested in 2014 after the kidnapping and murder of three Israeli youths in the occupied West Bank.

...