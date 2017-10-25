Crown prince vows ‘moderate’ Saudi Arabia

Powerful Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman pledged a "moderate, open" Saudi Arabia Tuesday, breaking with ultra-conservative preachers in favor of an image catering to investors and youth.



The Saudi strongman, 32, did not mince words in declaring a new reality for the kingdom, hours after announcing an independent $500 billion megacity – with "separate regulation" – along the Red Sea coastline.



Prince Mohammad's statement Tuesday is the most direct attack by a Saudi official on the Gulf country's influential conservative religious circles, whose stranglehold on Saudi society now appears to face some serious challenges.



The prince is widely regarded as being the force behind King Salman's decision last month to lift a decadeslong ban prohibiting women from driving.Prince Mohammad's comments came hours after the opening of the Future Investment Initiative, a three-day economic conference that drew some 2,500 dignitaries, including 2,000 foreign investors, to Riyadh.

...