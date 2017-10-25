Activists accused of aiding terror groups on trial in Turkey

Eleven human rights activists, including the two local heads of Amnesty International, went on trial in Turkey on Wednesday, accused of belonging to and aiding terror groups in a case that has increased concerns over Turkey's authoritarian turn under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



The trial is one of several cases that have deepened a rift between Turkey and European nations, notably Germany, which considers Steudtner and some 10 other German or German-Turkish citizens jailed in Turkey to be political prisoners.



Turkey has arrested more than 50,000 people since the failed coup and sacked at least 110,000 others from government jobs.

