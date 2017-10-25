US sanctions target Iran's 'malign behaviors': Tillerson

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Wednesday that US sanctions against Iran targeted the country's "malign behaviors" and were aimed at helping the Iranian people take control of their government.



Tillerson said US actions also sought to limit Iran's other "destabilizing activities" in the Middle East, including its ballistic missile development, "their export of arms to terrorist organisations" and involvement in conflicts in Syria and Yemen.



Tillerson made it clear that the United States sought to give "support for modern voices inside of Iran" in a bid to bring about an eventual change of government.

