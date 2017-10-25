Erdogan opponent launches new political party in Turkey

A Turkish former interior minister once dubbed Turkey's Iron Lady and seen as a potentially strong challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched a political party Wednesday after months of speculation.



We want a happy Turkey," she said during a spirited speech filled with nationalism and an audience waving Turkish flags.



She was cheered by thousands of supporters and founding party members in a hall surrounded by the party's blue and yellow sun logo and banners of modern Turkey founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.



Aksener, 61, was a former member of the country's third largest opposition right-wing Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) until she failed to remove Devlet Bahceli as MHP leader in early 2016 and was later expelled from the party in September 2016 .



The party's supporters believe it can win over CHP and AKP voters.

...