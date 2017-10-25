Qatar 'to introduce' minimum wage for workers

World Cup 2022 host Qatar, under global scrutiny over its alleged ill-treatment of migrant laborers, is to introduce a minimum wage for workers, official state media said Wednesday.



The announcements came on the eve of an International Labor Organisation (ILO) meeting that could see the launch of a formal investigation by the UN agency into Qatar's treatment of migrant workers.



Workers in Qatar, unions and rights groups have claimed that many have been lured to work in the Gulf for wages considerably less than they had been promised.

...