US, Gulf states slap sanctions on Yemen Daesh, Al-Qaeda figures

The United States and six Gulf states announced sanctions on top ISIS (Daesh) and Al-Qaeda figures in Yemen Wednesday in the first joint action under the US- and Saudi-led Terrorist Financing Targeting Center.



The move aims to freeze the assets across the Gulf and in US jurisdiction of 11 individuals and two entities which the countries say are key to the Yemen operations of the Islamic State group and Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula.



The official said that TFTC cooperation was strong despite the broader political dispute between Qatar and the other five Gulf states involved.

...