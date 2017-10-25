Qatari exec quizzed by investigators in FIFA bribery case

Emerging from a seven-hour interrogation by Swiss investigators, Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi insisted Wednesday he had "nothing to hide" despite allegations he bribed a FIFA official in a World Cup broadcasting rights deal.



Khelaifi and former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke are suspected of bribery, fraud, criminal mismanagement and document forgery linked to a 2026-2030 rights deal.



Criminal proceedings for suspected financial wrongdoing were first opened last year against Valcke, months after his emails were among evidence seized from FIFA.



The separate proceeding against Khelaifi and Valcke was opened in March.



Italian financial police say Khelaifi allowed Valcke to use a vacation property in Porto Cervo, which was valued at 7 million euros ($8.3 million).



PSG is not publicly implicated in the Swiss case.



Khelaifi has attended the team's games, in France and Belgium, since he was made a criminal suspect and consented to be interviewed in the Swiss capital.

