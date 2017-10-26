Poet in the dock as Israel hunts assailants online

A week after Dareen Tatour posted a poem on Facebook entitled "Resist, my people, resist," Israeli police came to her home in the middle of the night and arrested her. The 1948 Palestinian poet will hear next Monday whether she will be jailed on charges of incitement to violence and supporting a terrorist group. The average sentence in similar cases is nine months, though the maximum term she could face is up to five years.



Palestinian leaders say the attackers are reacting to Israel's occupation of territories Palestinians want for a state.



Israel says at least 180 of those were killed allegedly carrying out attacks, nearly all "lone wolf" attackers, while others were killed in clashes.



To a Palestinian it means victim – any Palestinian killed in the conflict with Israel, as a bystander or attacker.



Indictments for online incitement – most of those charged are young Palestinians – have tripled in Israel since 2014, the Justice Ministry says.



Some suspects, the source said, were placed in administrative detention, under which Israel holds Palestinians without trial. Israel says that is necessary to prevent violence in cases where there is insufficient evidence to prosecute.

