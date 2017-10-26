Former Turkish minister launches new party

A prominent Turkish nationalist politician and former minister announced Wednesday that she was forming a new party that could pose a significant challenge to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in elections due within two years. Former Interior Minister Meral Aksener, who unsuccessfully opposed Erdogan's drive for greater presidential powers in a referendum last April, said Turkey needed change after nearly 15 years of rule by his AK Party.



Just five members of the 550-seat Parliament have joined the new party, although pollsters say it could win over supporters of several parties including the conservative and Islamic-rooted AK Party as well as secular or nationalist groups.



Aksener was expelled last year from the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the smallest of three opposition parties in Parliament, after launching a failed bid to unseat party leader Devlet Bahceli, whose support helped Erdogan to a narrow victory in a referendum that expanded his authority.

