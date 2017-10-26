Swiss to act as go-between for Saudis, Iranians

The Swiss government Wednesday finalized agreements to act as a go-between for Iran and Saudi Arabia, more than 20 months after the two Middle Eastern powers broke off diplomatic ties.



The arrangement only involves consular services, such as helping Iranians who travel to Saudi Arabia for religious events, a Swiss diplomatic official said.



Saudi Arabia and Iran broke off diplomatic ties in January 2016 after Saudi Arabia executed leading Islamic scholar Nimr al-Nimr, prompting protesters in Iran to attack the Saudi Embassy in Tehran.

...