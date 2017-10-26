U.S., Gulf allies sanction Yemenis in anti-terror effort

The United States and its Gulf Arab allies announced Wednesday a coordinated effort to sanction nine Yemenis and two Yemeni entities suspected of financing Daesh (ISIS) and Al-Qaeda.



The designations were backed by Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain, who all jointly agreed to the list – despite a monthslong diplomatic standoff between three of those Gulf states and Qatar.



Mnuchin is also scheduled to visit the UAE, Qatar and occupied Jerusalem during his Mideast trip.



The sanctions announcement reflected rare coordination among the oil-rich Gulf states nearly four months after Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt severed ties with Qatar over its foreign policies.



The center, agreed upon during Trump's overseas visit to Saudi Arabia in May, comprises the six Gulf states and the U.S.

