Kurds offer to put secession drive on hold, seek talks

An Iraqi military spokesman suggested an offensive – launched to wrest back territory after Kurds voted overwhelmingly for independence in a referendum in September – would continue regardless.



It responded last week by seizing back the city of Kirkuk, the oil-producing areas around it and other territory that the Kurds had captured from Daesh (ISIS).



Now that the Kurds have swiftly yielded most of their territory outside of their autonomous region to the advancing Iraqi forces, there are signs of pressure easing.



It saw Kurds to flee en masse from Tuz Khurmato, a multi-ethnic city south of Kirkuk where sectarian tension flared after Iraqi forces took control, humanitarian organizations said.



Iraqi forces are preparing in parallel an offensive to recapture the last patch of Iraqi territory still in the hands of Daesh, on the border with Syria, the military said Wednesday.

