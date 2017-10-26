Israel approves major settlement expansion

Israeli authorities approved Wednesday a major expansion of a Jewish settler enclave in the heart of a Palestinian neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem, issuing building permits for 176 new housing units.



A senior Cabinet minister meanwhile said government officials are set to advance a plan that would make a group of West Bank settlements part of greater Jerusalem.



Israel occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem in the Mideast War of 1967 .



Israel has ringed East Jerusalem with a number of Jewish neighborhoods to prevent the city from being divided.



Situated inside an Arab neighborhood, Nof Zion currently has 91 dwellings and is surrounded by Palestinian houses in the Jabal al-Mukaber.



The plan aims to link a number of West Bank settlements to Jerusalem to solidify the city's Jewish majority.

