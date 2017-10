Activist Peter Steudtner (2nd R) of Germany and Ali Gharavi (2nd L) of Sweden talk to the media after their release from Silivri prison in Istanbul on October 26, 2017. Eight human rights activists, including Amnesty International's Turkey director Idil Eser, were greeted by celebrating relatives and supporters as they were released from jail near Istanbul early on October 26. / AFP / YASIN AKGUL