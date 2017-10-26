Iraq forces assault last Daesh bastion, advance on Kurds

Iraqi troops launched an assault on the last Daesh (ISIS) bastion in the country Thursday even as the Kurds said Baghdad's forces had attacked their fighters near the border with Turkey.



Iraqi forces have retaken more than 90 percent of the territory Daesh seized in the country in 2014, with the militants now confined to a stretch of the Euphrates Valley adjoining some of the last areas they still hold in Syria.



The launch of the offensive against Daesh's last Iraqi redoubt comes with thousands of Iraqi federal troops and militia engaged in an operation to reassert federal control over thousands of square kilometers of territory long disputed with the Kurds.

...