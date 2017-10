A man sells rugs depicting Kurdish president Masoud Barzani, right, in central Irbil, Iraq, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. In Sept. 2017, Iraq's Kurds celebrated their symbolic vote for independence, but instead of moving forward with negotiations toward a smooth divorce from Baghdad, they have lost their most important oil-producing city to Iraqi troops, squeezing a hurting economy and dashing the hopes of an independent state. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)