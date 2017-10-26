Iraq launches final offensive on Daesh, near Syrian border

Iraqi forces launched on Thursday an offensive to recapture the last patch of Iraqi territory still in the hands of Daesh (ISIS), on the border area with Syria, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said.



Daesh's self-declared cross-border caliphate effectively collapsed in July, when U.S.-backed Iraqi forces captured Mosul, the group's de facto capital in Iraq, in a gruelling battle which lasted nine months.



Regular army units, Sunni tribal forces and Iranian-backed Popular Mobilization are taking part in the offensive toward the Syrian border, the Joint Operations Command said.

