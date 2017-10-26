Turkish court frees 8 activists from jail pending verdicts

A court in Istanbul on Wednesday ordered eight human rights activists released from prison pending the outcome of their trial on charges of belonging to and aiding terror groups.



The court ruled on the trial's opening day to free eight of the 10 activists being tried at least until the proceedings end.



Amnesty welcomed the activists' release and vowed to continue to defend human rights in the country.



German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel also welcomed the court's decision to free Steudtner and seven other activists and said Berlin would continue to seek the release of other Germans held in separate cases.



The trial is one of several cases that have deepened a rift between Turkey and European nations, notably Germany, which considers Steudtner and some 10 other German or German-Turkish citizens jailed in Turkey to be political prisoners.



Turkey has arrested more than 50,000 people since the failed coup and sacked at least 110,000 others from government jobs.

...