Iraqi leader visits Iran as Tehran seeks to drive wedge with Washington

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, told Iraq's U.S.-backed prime minister on Thursday that he should not rely on the United States in the fight against Daesh (ISIS), seeking to drive a wedge between Washington and one of its close allies.



The United States, which installed the Shiite-led government in Baghdad after toppling Saddam Hussein in 2003, now has 5,000 troops in Iraq and provides air support, training and weapons to the Iraqi army. Iran, the predominant Shiite power in the Middle East, funds and trains Iraqi Shi'ite paramilitaries known as Popular Mobilization, which fight alongside government troops.



This week, Abadi rebuked U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson for demanding he send Iranian fighters in pro-government Shiite militia "home".

...