Iraq snubs Kurdish offer to ‘freeze’ secession

Iraq's prime minister Thursday dismissed a Kurdish proposal to "freeze" the results of last month's independence vote, as Iraqi government forces and Kurdish fighters traded fire near the border with Turkey.



More than 90 percent voted in favor of Kurdish independence from Iraq in last month's non-binding referendum, which Kurdish leaders had billed as an opening bid in negotiations with Baghdad over expanded autonomy.



The U.S. is closely allied with both the Iraqi military and Kurdish forces, which together have driven Daesh (ISIS) from most of the country. But the top U.S. general in Iraq warned this week that the battle against the extremists is not yet over, and said the dispute with the Kurds has diverted precious resources.



Army Col. Ryan Dillon said the infighting has also hindered the movement of military equipment and supplies to forces battling Daesh in Iraq and neighboring Syria.

...