U.S. House passes ballistic missile sanctions on Iran

The U.S. House of Representatives voted nearly unanimously Thursday for new sanctions on Iran's ballistic missile program, part of an effort to clamp down on Tehran without immediately moving to undermine an international nuclear agreement.



Among other things, it calls on the U.S. president to report to Congress on the Iranian and international supply chain for Iran's ballistic missile program and to impose sanctions on Iranian government or foreign entities that support it.



Trump, breaking his campaign pledge to rip up the deal, did not pull the U.S. out or re-impose nuclear sanctions against Iran.Trump instead punted the issue to Congress, instructing lawmakers to toughen the law that governs U.S. participation in the deal and calling on the other parties to the accord to fix a series of deficiencies.

...