No role for Assad in Syria’s future: Tillerson

President Bashar Assad and his family have no role in the future Syria, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Thursday ahead of peace talks aimed at a political transition that are scheduled to resume next month.



The U.S.-led coalition fighting Daesh (ISIS) militants meanwhile said another 51 civilians had been killed in strikes in Syria and Iraq, raising the total number of civilians it has killed to 786 since 2014 .



In Switzerland, Tillerson said that the administration of U.S President Donald Trump backed the Geneva peace talks as the only way to end the more than 6-year-old conflict and move to a political transition and elections.



He was speaking after holding talks with U.N. Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, who announced that stalled peace talks between the Syrian government and still-to-be-united opposition would resume in Geneva on Nov. 28 .



Tillerson said Iran, Assad's other main ally, should not be seen as having made the difference in the defeat of Daesh in Syria.



Supported by Russian air power and Iran-backed militias, Assad appears militarily unassailable and last month Assad ally Hezbollah declared victory in the Syrian war.



Cease-fire deals brokered by Russia, Turkey, Iran and the United States in remaining rebel-held areas of western Syria have freed up manpower for Assad's allies.

...