United Nations investigators on Thursday blamed a sarin gas massacre on Bashar Assad's regime, as the United States renewed its warning that he has no role in Syria's future.



Syria and its ally Russia had suggested that a rebel weapon may have detonated on the ground but the UN panel confirmed Western intelligence reports that blamed the regime.



The report will increase pressure on Assad's regime just as Washington, in the wake of battlefield victories against Daesh (ISIS), renews calls for him to step down.



De Mistura hopes to convene an eighth round of Syrian peace talks between Assad's regime and an opposition coalition in Geneva from November 28 .



Western capitals, the opposition and many of Syria's Arab neighbors hold Assad's forces responsible for the bulk of the 330,000 people who have died in the conflict.



The previous US administration often said that Assad's days were numbered, but then president Barack Obama decided not to use force to punish his chemical weapons attacks.

...