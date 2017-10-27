Images of emaciated Syrian child 'shocking': UN

Summary
The United Nations condemned Friday the "deliberate starvation of civilians" as a war tactic following the release of "shocking" images showing severely malnourished children in an area near Damascus besieged by Syria's military.
Zeid called the suffering of civilians in the region "an outrage".
He also accused armed rebel groups in Eastern Ghouta of restricting the work of humanitarian organizations.
Eastern Ghouta, which lies outside the capital Damascus, was once a prime agricultural region.
...