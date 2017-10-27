'Many inconsistencies' in UN report on Syria sarin attack: Russia

Russia Friday criticized a United Nations report which blamed a sarin gas attack in Syria on Bashar Assad's regime, with a deputy foreign minister saying it contained inconsistencies and unverified evidence.



Earlier in the week Russia vetoed a U.S.-drafted resolution that would have extended for one year an investigation looking into chemical weapons attacks in Syria.



Russia would analyze the findings and publish a response soon, he added.



Syria and its ally Russia had suggested that rebels may have detonated an explosion on the ground but the U.N. panel confirmed Western intelligence reports that blamed the regime.

...