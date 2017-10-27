Five Bahraini women detainees on hunger strike: rights group

Five Bahraini female political prisoners have gone on hunger strike to protest against ill-treatment and a glass barrier that prevents contact with visitors, a rights group said Friday.



It cited detainees and family members as saying that one prisoner, 49-year-old Hajar Mansoor Hassan, was taken to hospital early Friday and returned several hours later.



Bahraini authorities on Sunday temporarily freed female activist Ebtisam al-Saegh, who has accused the government of torture while she was in custody.

